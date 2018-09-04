He’d been victimized with urine before - but now there’s video to prove it, cops say

An unwelcome car wash landed a 55-year-old Thousand Oaks, Calif., man in jail on August 30, according to a Ventura County sheriff’s report.
Police say James Eddy Pierson splashed a jug of liquid on a man’s car without permission. But it wasn’t soap or water in the jug - it was a bottle of brown, sloshing urine, police say.
The 72-year-old victim, whom police only identified as an “elderly male” captured the late-night pee attack on a doorbell camera in August, according to officials.
The video shows a barefoot man walking up to the white car carrying a plastic container of sloshing liquid. The man dumps the liquid onto the windshield of the car and around the hood, where it spreads out and shows its brownish color.
The man dumps the rest of it on the ground and splashed the remaining bit across the passenger side of the door as he runs away into the night.
Police said the victim told them the urine had seeped inside the car’s interior and was impossible to remove, causing about $2,000 in damage.
Police say the victim told them something similar had happened to him before, when he went outside to find a “large amount” of urine had been splashed onto his door mat, the Thousand Hills Acorn reported. But this time, there was video.
After reviewing the security footage, police identified Pierson as a suspect and arrested him a few days later on charges of elder abuse and felony vandalism. Police said in a report that they also found evidence he used methamphetamine.
No motive has been released by police, but a neighbor said the victim and his partner have been “frazzled” by the situation and have been “tormented” for years, according to KTLA.
“They don’t want to have any issues, they want to live in peace. It’s just a shame what’s been going on,” the neighbor said, according to the station.
Pierson was jailed on a $25,000 bail and was scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday.
