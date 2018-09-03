Madison, Wisconsin, police are investigating after finding a woman who was a known heroin user dead in cold bathtub water with a child who seemed to be okay, the city’s police chief said. The woman’s grandparents discovered her facedown in the water.
Woman’s grandparents find her dead in bathtub with her ‘cold’ 2-year-old, Wisc. cops say

By Jared Gilmour

jgilmour@mcclatchy.com

September 03, 2018 09:10 PM

Police in Madison, Wisconsin, are investigating a possible overdose after a woman was found dead in a bathtub with her living 2-year-old child on Sunday, authorities said.

The woman’s grandparents called police when they discovered the 25-year-old with her face down in the bathtub, according to a report posted online by Madison Police Chief Mike Koval. The woman wasn’t breathing and didn’t have a pulse.

The woman’s 2-year-old child, who was also in the bathtub, “was cold but appeared to be okay,” Koval wrote.

Officers arrived at the scene around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, police said. Authorities noted that the temperature of the water in the tub indicated that the woman and her child had been lying there for some time.

Police described the woman who was found dead as “a known heroin user.” She was not identified by police.

The medical examiner is involved in the investigation, which is ongoing, police said.

Madison police have not yet responded to McClatchy’s request for further information on the woman’s death.

