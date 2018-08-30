Mystery doorbell-ringing woman in video is a victim of domestic violence, Texas cops say

The mystery woman who was seen in a viral video, wearing hand restraints and no pants while ringing doorbells in a South Texas neighborhood, has been identified by police.
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, however, is not revealing the 32-year-old woman’s identity because they say she is a victim of “family violence,” Lt. Scott Spencer said at a news conference Wednesday.
The woman was captured on video released by the Sheriff’s Office on Sunday, ringing a doorbell in the Sunrise Ranch neighborhood near Lake Conroe. It was one of multiple reports from the neighborhood of someone ringing doorbells and leaving early Friday morning.
What made the video disturbing to neighborhood residents, though, was the distraught look on the woman’s face, and that she appeared to be wearing some type of hand restraints and no pants.
A “suspicious shooting,” according to KTRK, is what led deputies to the mystery woman’s identity. It happened in the same neighborhood, between the towns of Montgomery and Conroe, about 55 miles north of Houston.
They found a 49-year-old man dead inside a home in the 18400 block of Sunrise Pines Drive on Tuesday morning. That home is in the same neighborhood in which the mystery woman was ringing doorbells Friday morning.
“The cause of death is a single gunshot wound, I believe self-inflicted,” Spencer said at the news conference, adding that man left a suicide note, and police had originally been called to the house after he made suicidal threats.
The woman in the doorbell video has been identified as that man’s girlfriend, and Spencer called her “a victim of family violence.”
She was not at the home when police responded to her boyfriend’s home, Spencer said.
“We can confirm she is safe and with family at this time” in the Dallas area, he said.
“I’m glad she’s home safe. It’s just scary, you just never know,” neighbor Julie Noble told KPRC. “It’s just not something you hear about around here.”
