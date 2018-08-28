iPhone app led family to missing woman’s car — and a body in the trunk, Texas cops say

A Texas family turned to the “Find My Friends” iPhone application on Monday to track down a missing family member — and it led to a devastating discovery, according to police.

The GPS-based app pinpointed the location of the missing woman, 19-year-old Sabrina Herrera, on Bent Oak Drive in Missouri City, Texas. But when the family went to the location to investigate, what they found was Herrera’s car, according to a Missouri City Police Department press release.

“It was very unlike her not to check in or to be missing for this period of time,” said Paul Poulton, a Missouri City police captain, KPRC reports.

Then the family called police. Officers arrived around 7 p.m. and began inspecting the vehicle. When police opened up the trunk, they found the woman’s body, police said.

Police said their investigation revealed that the woman’s boyfriend, 20-year-old Troy Parker, was the last person to see Herrera.

When police spoke to Parker after finding Herrera’s body, Parker confessed that he killed Herrera at his home in Houston, and then drove the vehicle to Missouri City with Herrera’s body in the trunk, police said.

Poulton told McClatchy in an email that Parker’s motive is still undetermined, but that the murder may have been over a “strained relationship” between Parker and Herrera.

“He was just really matter-of-fact of what had occurred,” Poulton said, according to KPRC. “He did show some remorse.”

Parker first spoke to police at his apartment, and then confessed at a police station, according to Poulton.

Parker told authorities he killed Herrera around 2:30 or 3 p.m. on Monday, Poulton said. Herrera’s family realized something was wrong around 4 p.m. because she didn’t show up at work. Police said Herrera’s family lives in a part of Houston near Missouri City.

Parker was arrested in connection with Herrera’s death. He’s being held at the Fort Bend County Jail, police said.

Authorities have not formally charged Parker, the Houston Chronicle reports.