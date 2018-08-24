Subway employee gave co-worker a pill — then raped her on the job, Indiana police say

When Jordan Johnson’s co-worker at Subway complained about a headache, police say, the 19-year-old offered her a white pill.
Police say Johnson told the woman the pill “would make her feel better,” according to The Courier & Press. Instead, police say surveillance footage from the store in Evansville, Indiana, shows the unidentified victim growing “more and more impaired” as she tried to work at the fast food restaurant, the newspaper reported.
The female coworker told police that once she swallowed the pill, her memory became more blurry as the shift went on, according to WFIE. The manager of the Subway, who was not on duty that day, says she checked live security footage of the sub shop and saw the victim stumbling on her feet, the station reported.
While on the clock, Johnson is accused of raping the woman inside a utility closet, according to WEHT.
Police say footage from the Subway shows Johnson and his co-worker go into the closet, then Johnson leaving without a shirt, according to The Courier & Press.
According to WFIE, police say Johnson also groped the woman over a food preparation table. Some customers voiced concern that two employees appeared to be having sex inside the Subway, the manager said.
Because the victim struggled to stay upright, her manager went to the store and drove her home, according to The Courier & Press.
In an interview with police, Johnson argued he struggles to remember anything from that day, according to WEHT.
Police say Johnson confirmed he was the person in the restaurant’s surveillance footage, The Courier & Press reported, but he refused to do a DNA test and instead said he no longer worked there because his manager complained he worked too much.
As reported by WEHT, Johnson is charged with rape and sexual battery.
