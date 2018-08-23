Police in Milwaukee say Randell Wright said he accidentally shot and killed his 21-year-old son Jakari Wright after they had a “big argument” and wrestled for a gun on Saturday. Police say Jakari was shot from behind.
Dad says he mistakenly shot son he told to ‘get your stuff and leave.’ Cops doubt it

By Josh Magness

August 23, 2018 03:11 PM

After his 21-year-old son was shot and killed on Saturday, Randell Wright lamented that “it wasn’t supposed to go down like that,” police say.

The 47-year-old man is charged with first-degree reckless homicide for killing Jakari Wright with a gunshot, according to Fox6. Police say they found Jakari lying on concrete in front of Randell’s apartment building on Saturday evening.

Randell told police that the shooting happened after he and his son got into a “big argument,” according to WISN12. The father told his son to “just get your stuff and leave” after asking him to clean his room, police say.

“So I got my gun and he’s like, ‘Kill me, I want to die,’ ” he said, according to Fox6. “I said no just get your stuff and leave, then we started wrestling for the gun, it went off.”

But an autopsy report from Milwaukee County Medical Examiner Brian Peterson doesn’t appear to match up with Randell’s story, according to The Journal Sentinel. That report says Jakari was shot from behind, the newspaper said, leading detectives to say that report is “inconsistent” with Randell’s story.

The charges against Wright could give him 60 years in prison, as noted by Fox6.

