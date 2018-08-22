Man gets 14 years for magazine scam that targeted victims in their 80s and 90s

Hundreds of customers thought they had renewed their magazine subscriptions after talking on the phone with Raheem Oliver or one of his associates, but they hadn’t, according to federal officials.
Oliver, 38, scammed about 350 people out of more than $640,000, federal prosecutors said in a press release Friday. Oliver was sentenced to 14 years in prison, the release said.
Among the victims were several from Virginia, the release said, including a 94-year-old from Alexandria and an 84-year-old from Painter.
Court documents showed that “Oliver would double or triple-bill” the accounts of those who agreed to renew magazine subscriptions over the phone, “without ever actually renewing their subscriptions as promised,” according to the release.
“Throughout this process, Oliver also identified victims who were particularly vulnerable to such a scam, primarily including elderly individuals,” the release said. “Oliver targeted those vulnerable victims with threatening phone calls, falsely representing that the victims needed to pay thousands of dollars at a time for purported renewal fees, past-due balances, fines, attorneys’ fees and other legal fees, and court costs.”
Oliver also used the threat of legal action and even arrest to pressure payments out of the victims, the release said.
The 84-year-old victim from Painter “was called by Oliver more than 100 times between May 2014 and October 2015 and sent at least three checks to addresses in Arizona,” The Washington Post reported as Oliver pleaded guilty in February.
