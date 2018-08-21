Teen thought he was meeting a girl for sex. Instead, he was shot, Texas cops say

He met her while she worked at a local Jack In The Box, according to a probable cause affidavit, and they became Facebook friends.
And on the night of Aug. 13, the teenager got a text message saying that she wanted to “hang out,” the affidavit states. The victim thought the two were meeting for sex.
The teen, who is referred to by his first name only in the affidavit because he is a minor, had been involved in “conflicts” with the girl’s boyfriend in the past, but didn’t know that the boyfriend and his friends now considered him a “dry lick.”
“A ‘dry lick’ is slang for a robbery where the person committing the robbery does not get anything from the victim after the robbery attempt,” the affidavit reads.
Police on Thursday arrested the boyfriend, who allegedly masterminded the “dry lick” plot that left the teen with a bullet hole through his upper lip on Aug. 13. Syncere Tavarias Lester, 17, has been charged with aggravated robbery, according to jail records.
His bond is set at $200,000.
Lester texted his girlfriend before the robbery that she should lure the victim to “hang out” that night, according to the affidavit. Police say he texted another friend, saying, “We can rob [the victim] tonight too” and “I need 2gs.”
The victim and Lester’s girlfriend agreed to meet at Bluebonnet Trails Elementary school just before 11:30 p.m., according to KEYE. At the last minute, according to the affidavit, she told the victim on Facebook Messenger to meet her at a house about a quarter-mile from the school.
The teen then picked her up, asked her to pick up condoms inside a convenience store and drove back to the school, the affidavit states. When he parked in a back parking lot, three males ran at his car from behind, while another car took Lester and his girlfriend from the scene.
The victim was shot multiple times in the face, according to the Austin American-Statesman, but managed to run into the surrounding neighborhood while covered in blood.
He knocked on several doors in the neighborhood pleading residents for help before Austin police responded, KVUE reported. He told responding officers that the girl had “set him up,” the affidavit states.
