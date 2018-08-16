Mom noticed a ‘hot electrical smell’ from a toy car. Then it burst into flames.

A North Andover, Mass., mom jumped into action Tuesday afternoon when a drivable plastic car she had bought for her children suddenly burst into flames — moments after she was able to snatch her two kids from the seat, the Boston Globe reported.
Michelle Kline bought the SportRax Awesome XL battery-powered electric toy car for her 3-year-old and 16-month-old children, according to Boston 25 News.
The kids were driving the plastic vehicle in their neighbor’s yard when their mom noticed smoke coming from it, Boston 25 reported.
“It was just that kind of hot electrical smell and (I) saw some smoke coming out of the little hood,” Kline told CBS Boston. Sensing danger, Kline got her kids out of the car, the station reported.
“I think that was the really scary thing was because they were buckled in and they are both little so neither of them could have gotten themselves out,” Kline told the station.
She was able to unbuckle the little ones and rush away, the station reported. Moments later, she said the car was engulfed in flame, the station reported.
“It was alarming how quickly it went up; it went from just a little bit of smoke to a full-on fire within like 2 minutes, that was the scary thing,” Kline told Boston 25 News.
When firefighters arrived, the formerly bright red car was “melted, completely unrecognizable,” Fire Chief William McCarthy said, according to the Eagle-Tribune. He said the family had bought the toy about two weeks prior and had charged it a few times without incident, according to the paper.
Kline was able to capture a short video of the vehicle burning, which the Eagle-Tribune posted with its story. Crackling and popping sounds can be heard as steep flames pour from the front of the vehicle. “It’s on fire!” a child screams from off camera.
Senior fire investigator Jeff Crosby said the cause of the fire was likely the battery, although he said he was surprised because they were typically less likely to start fires than some other types of batteries, according to the Boston Globe.
“You don’t see fires with them very often,” he said, according to the paper.
The product sells for about $500 on Amazon. Officials contacted the fire marshal’s office and the Consumer Product Safety Commission to report the incident, according to Boston 25 News.
Comments