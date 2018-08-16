‘I was so angry’: Teen sees burglar take her mom’s jewelry – and chases him from home

A teenage girl home alone in bed was startled when she woke up to an intruder barging into her bedroom, she said. He was holding her mother’s jewelry and looking at her, she told NBC 10.
But was the 13-year-old scared?
No. She was furious.
“I was so angry at him. The rage I had was just terrible. I was just like, ‘What are you doing?’’ she told the station.
Now police are looking for the burglar after they say the teen chased the man out of her home and into the street Wednesday morning in Peabody, Massachusetts, according to Patch.
The teen told The Salem News she was asleep in her bed when she heard loud noises coming from the home. She thought it might have just been her family, still home later than usual. That possibility vanished when a stranger opened the door to her room and they saw each other.
“I saw half of his face and he saw mine, but I was laying in bed,” she told the paper, “and the weird part was like, you know, I was in bed and it’s kind of like an invasion of privacy.”
She got up and chased him from the home, yelling at him to tell him what he was doing and who he was. “I wasn’t scared of him,” she told the paper.
She followed him out of the house and to the end of her driveway trying to get a good look at him, she told Boston 25.
“At the moment I wasn’t much scared, I was just filled with so much anger. Now that I think about it’s kinda terrifying how it happened because you only expect this type of stuff in the movies,” she told the station.
When he was gone, she called her parents and the Peabody Police, who responded at around 9:30 a.m., Patch reported. A police helicopter canvassed the area along with officers on the ground, although no arrests were made Wednesday night, according to the site.
The teen said the man was wearing all white, including a white baseball cap, and was carrying a blue bag, according to NBC 15. She told the station it was “hard knowing that he’s out there” still.
She told Fox 25 the burglar did manage to make off with some of jewelry he had been holding before she chased him out of the house. But she didn’t think he’d be too happy with his haul.
“Most of them were fake, so enjoy.”
Comments