Motorcyclist does the ‘Superman’ down highway in ‘Crazy Town,’ Texas, video shows

Meanwhile, in San Antonio ...
Social media went into a frenzy in Central Texas on Tuesday after San Antonio resident Ace Scott posted video to Twitter and Facebook of a daredevil motorcyclist pulling a dangerous and illegal stunt while driving at high speed down Loop 410.
“He definitely didn’t care about his life that day,” Scott told KENS. “He was bouncing and swerving into other people’s lanes. It was crazy. He was doing this for about 10 minutes down the highway.”
The drivers the mystery motorcyclist is endangering in the video can be heard honking at the speedster while the motorcycle darts in and out of the frame of Scott’s smartphone camera.
Scott can be heard saying, “San Antonio be trippin’,” as he records the frightening encounter he saw unfold alongside him Sunday. The driver was not wearing a helmet as the motorcycle darted in and out of traffic.
The stunt the motorcyclist is performing in the video is called the “Superman” in stunt-riding circles. The driver is seen lying flat across the bike’s seat with his or her legs dangling behind.
It’s definitely not something drivers on the highway expect to see, but plenty of area residents replied to his tweet with an eye-roll and the sentiment that it was just another day on the mean streets of San Antonio.
“Well no [expletive] wonder there’s an accident every 20 minutes here,” one user replied.
“San Antonio has its own breed of humans,” another wrote.
“Aayyyee I’m not the only barb in this crazy town,” replied another daredevil.
Scott’s tweet had been retweeted 967 times as of Wednesday afternoon. He said in a subsequent tweet that he would like to meet the daredevil to take a photo together.
Comments