‘This is for your fantasies:’ Dad drops towel in front of teen babysitter, Indiana cops say

An Indiana babysitter came to police with explosive accusations against her employer for a simple reason, she said: The man has four daughters, and the babysitter didn’t want them, their friends or other babysitters to become his victims, too, according to court records.

Prosecutors charged Thomas J. Granson II — a father and fire captain in Kokomo, Indiana — with a felony count on Monday after the 14-year-old babysitter he hired told police that Granson exposed himself to her and made crude, sexually explicit comments, the Kokomo Perspective reports.

“This is for your fantasies,” Granson said on one occasion in July, according to court records, as he let his towel drop to expose his genitals to the babysitter just a foot away, RTV reports.

That’s not the only disturbing comment Granson is accused of making to his daughters’ babysitter.

According to court records, Granson once told her — as he walked around in his underwear — that “if I wanted to rape you I could because I’m stronger than you,” RTV reports.

Court records said that on another occasion, the 14-year-old was at Granson’s home with her 19-year-old cousin, and Granson offered both of them alcohol and marijuana, the Perspective reports. Granson allegedly smoked the marijuana with the older girl, using a “vape-like smoking device.”

At one point during the babysitting job, according to an affidavit, Granson told the 14-year-old that she looked similar to his wife, but that he’s faithful to his marriage so nothing could occur between them, the Perspective reports. He also “made her pinky promise with him that she would never tell anyone about the conversation that they had,” records said.

Granson has been booked and released from the Howard County Jail, where he voluntarily turned himself in, WBIC reports. The felony charge he faces is “performance before a minor that is harmful to a minor.”

Granson’s is set to appear in court next on Aug. 24, WBIC reports.

The city’s fire department put Granson on unpaid leave indefinitely on Tuesday, according to RTV.

It’s not the first time a parent has been accused of inappropriate advances on a babysitter — and some accusations have been even more serious than those facing Granson.

Dion Earl, a 44-year-old father in Mesa, Arizona, was arrested last year after police said he sexually assaulted two babysitters he’d hired for his children, CBS 5 reports.

Earl once asked one of the babysitters to go check on his children in their bedroom, court records said — but when the babysitter went in, she found Earl naked and he began assaulting her, the Arizona Republic reports. She struck him in the groin to break free, and then refused the $100 in hush money he tried to pay her, court records said.