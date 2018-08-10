Young women in convertible toss small dog into traffic on LA’s 101 Freeway, SPCA says

There appeared to be four young women in a convertible traveling on the traffic-choked 101 Freeway in Los Angeles last week.

There was a dog with them, too — until the young women tossed the animal onto the highway around 2:35 p.m. on Aug. 3, according a news release from the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Los Angeles.

A witness said the two-door white Sebring convertible nearly stopped entirely amid the gridlock that afternoon, and then the passenger door swung open so the animal was thrown onto the roadway. The small white and brown dog (“possibly a Terrier mix”) began running through traffic, according to the SPCA.

“They immediately shut the door,” said SPCA Captain Cesear Perera, according to audio posted by KNX.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Highway Patrol and the local SPCA responded after the incident, but no one could find the dog, the SPCA said. It was last spotted weaving among vehicles, headed south on the highway.

“I hope he made it out,” Ana Bustilloz of the SPCA said, according to Patch. “Luckily the traffic was very congested so hopefully he was able to get out.”

Bustilloz said every once in a while an unwanted animal gets left along a roadway — but she said leaving a pet on the busy 101 is “super egregious,” Patch reports.

SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing animal abuse can be difficult, but according to the Humane Society of the Unites States, it is important not to turn away from animal cruelty. Here are tips to help stop animal abuse.

The convertible was headed north between Melrose Avenue and Santa Monica Boulevard when the dog was released, according to the SPCA. And while a license plate number was visible in a witness’s photo and is being used to track the vehicle’s owner, the animal welfare group said it’s still looking for tips from the public on the dog’s whereabouts and additional details on the car.

The SPCA Los Angeles chapter’s tipline is (800) 540-SPCA (7722). Information can also be shared online at www.spcaLA.com.

The SPCA said those involved possibly face felony animal cruelty charges, as well as a potential $20,000 fine.