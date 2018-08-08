Don’t eat the veggies, school says after finding what janitors put in ‘organic’ garden

The organic garden at a Massachusetts grade school — including the “pizza garden” that grows veggie toppings — has been closed after school officials discovered what custodians have been dumping there.
Warning signs have been posted: “Please do not use this section of garden until further notice.”
School officials found out that janitors at Malcolm L. Bell School in Marblehead were dumping “floor cleaning” water from floor cleaning machines and wet vacuums into and near the garden, the Salem News reported late last month.
And they’d been doing it for “several years,” officials said.
“The water would have contained residue from floor cleaning operations including stripper, wax, neutralizer, and floor cleaner,” schools Superintendent Maryann Perry wrote in an email sent to families, according to the News.
The dumping was “against district protocol,” she wrote.
“We are sorry for this unfortunate lack of judgment on the custodian staff,” Perry wrote. “We are truly grateful for all the work the Organic Committee, parents, and teachers have done to make the garden a highlight of the Bell School.
“Please know we have taken steps to ensure this does not happen in the future.”
The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection told Boston 25 News that two parents reported the contamination to state officials.
Parents have vented anger on social media and to local media, much of the frustration aimed at school officials, not the custodians.
“I’d say this is bordering on criminal,” one woman wrote on Facebook, according to the Marblehead Reporter. “The staff must have known children would be eating the produce!”
“I mean, several years? Like, come on. That’s just too long,” Bell School parent Ashley Triscuit, mother of two, told Boston 25.
“I don’t think it’s fair to put these custodians under the bus, to be very honest. It’s up to the school district and those that are in charge to communicate and tell them what are the appropriate things they should be doing.”
Another mom, Melissa Epstein, told the Reporter that she plans to keep tabs on school officials and visit the garden “to check and make sure measures are being taken.”
One of those measures, so far, has been removing soil from the garden for testing.
Working in the garden has become an important activity at the school, an outdoor classroom that takes the learning “beyond school walls,” according to the school’s Parent Teacher Organization.
The garden even has its own Facebook page.
According to The Daily Item in Lynn, Mass., the garden, “which serves pre-kindergarten to third grade, includes a pizza garden and a raised planter area with six cedar boxes in which they grow vegetables, herbs, and fruit that students and faculty either eat themselves or donate to food pantries in the area.”
Perry noted in her email that Marblehead’s Board of Health had removed 18 to 24 inches of soil from lower beds in the garden and replaced it with certified organic soil, the Daily Item reported.
She told parents that vegetables grown in those lower beds could potentially be “contaminated with cleaning products. The vegetables in the lower beds have been removed and discarded.”
She told anyone with vegetables harvested from the lower beds to throw them out, and wrote that “if you have eaten any of the vegetables from the lower garden, contact the Marblehead Board of Health or your doctor.”
Andrew Petty, Marblehead’s director of public health, also suggested that concerned parents talk to their children’s doctors, he told the News. He said his department had not received any complaints of illness related to the garden.
“I’m troubled by it obviously because my grandson was a student there recently,” Marblehead Board of Selectmen member Harry Christensen told the Daily Item. “I’m not sure if he’s eaten those vegetables, but I’m very concerned.”
He said he believes someone should be held accountable for what’s happened but is waiting to place blame until after an investigation.
Comments