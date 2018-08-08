‘Yo, play some good music.’ Man points gun at teens grooving to hip-hop, police say

Jose Bravo and two teenage friends grooving to “Selfish” by PnB Rock in an Oregon parking lot Sunday night took it in stride when a man got out of his pickup truck to complain, reported The Oregonian.

“The guy was like, ‘Yo, play some good music,’ ” Bravo, 18, told the publication. “And we were like, ‘Yo, mind your own business.’ “

When he continued to complain about their hip-hop music, Bravo told him to shut up. That’s when the man pulled a pistol from his pickup truck and loaded it, reported KOIN.

“We heard him cock the gun and just took off running,” Bravo told The Oregonian.

One of the teens hid in a bush, reported KOIN, while the others called police.

Officers said Terry McCutcheon, 44, fled after the 8:36 p.m. incident but was found in his pickup nearby, according to a Newport Police Department release.

An officer spotted the pistol on the seat next to McCutcheon, according to the release.

McCutcheon, who was visibly drunk, told officers he had loaded the pistol to try to scare the teens but admitted realizing he’d made a mistake, police wrote in a report, according to KOIN.

He was arrested on suspicion of menacing, pointing a firearm at another, and unlawful use of a weapon, police said in their statement.

“You got to be scared of people who are intoxicated more than gang members,” Bravo told The Oregonian. “Those people will actually give you the chance to run.”