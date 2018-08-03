WWE wrestler Kane vanquishes opponent, climbs the ropes into TN mayor’s seat

Many people know a Tennessee county’s new mayor as a 7-foot-tall masked monster and a brother of destruction.

Glenn Jacbos, or Kane to WWE wrestling fans, was elected mayor of Knox County on Thursday.

Jacobs cruised past Democratic candidate Linda Haney, earning 66 percent of the vote, according to the Aug. 2 election results.

He won the Republican primary in May in less convincing fashion, topping Knox County Commissioner Brad Anders by a mere 23 votes, the election records show.

Jacobs chose wrestling after earning a degree in English from Truman State University in Missouri, according to his campaign website. It proved to be the right call, as he gained worldwide notoriety as “The Big Red Monster,” a persona with “twisted desires and demonic impulses,” according to his WWE profile.

Kane is also one of the “Brothers of Destruction” along with the character’s fabled half-brother, The Undertaker, who posted an Instagram photo that seemed to acknowledge Jacobs’ mayoral victory.

Jacobs ended up meeting his wife, Crystal, on trips to East Tennessee, where he eventually opened an insurance company in Knoxville, his bio says.

The Knoxville News Sentinel described him as a conservative who “favors limited government and oppresses tax increases.” In a break from his usual approach, he related his campaign to a wrestling match during his election night party, the Sentinel reported.

“This professional wrestler got into a no-holds-barred, last-man-standing match, and when the bell rung, he was victorious. We were victorious,” Jacobs said, according to the Sentinel.







His new position starts Sept. 1, the newspaper reported.