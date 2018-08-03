Check your almond milk: Some cartons recalled because they may contain actual milk

The word “milk” is in the name but actual milk is not supposed to be in the product.
The Food and Drug Administration has recalled some half-gallon cartons of Blue Diamond’s refrigerated Vanilla Almond Breeze almond milk because they may contain actual milk, a potential allergen for some consumers. Milk is not listed on the label of these cartons.
People who have a milk allergy or severe sensitivity to milk could “run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products,” the FDA reported in its recall.
Others don’t consume milk for religious or other dietary reasons. Vegans, for example, avoid milk and other dairy products.
If you are not allergic to milk or lactose intolerant and have no other reason to avoid its consumption, the FDA says the effected Vanilla Almond Breeze cartons are safe to drink.
About 145,254 half-gallon containers with a use by date of Sept. 2, 2018, were shipped to retailers and wholesalers by HP Hood, LLC, in 28 states, including Florida.
For the full list of states, which also include Georgia, South Carolina, New Jersey and New York, click here.
The recall only applies to cartons stamped with this information on the top label:
USE BY: SEP 02 18 (07:36 – 20:48) H5 L1 51-4109.
USE BY: SEP 02 18 (07:36 – 20:48) H5 L2 51-4109.
USE BY: SEP 02 18 (07:36 – 20:48) H6 L1 51-4109.
USE BY: SEP 02 18 (07:36 – 20:48) H6 L2 51-4109.
There will also be a UPC barcode that reads 41570 05621 on the side panel.
The FDA recall of refrigerated Vanilla Almond Breeze almond milk represents just 0.8 percent of all half-gallon containers shipped in the past year.
Stores will provide refunds.
