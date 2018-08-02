She told a 13-year-old to steal $33 in CVS face products — and it’s a felony, NM cops say

A New Mexico woman faces felony charges after police said she goaded a 13-year-old girl into shoplifting this week.

Michelle Jasso, 40, had been browsing with the teenager at a CVS in Las Cruces, New Mexico, on Tuesday — and then the pair walked out of the store without paying for pore cleansing strips, according to police.

CVS workers stopped Jasso and the girl and brought them back inside the store after detecting the shoplifting, police said.

It turned out Jasso and the teen had also stolen other facial products, which added up to $32.78 in merchandise, police said. Jasso had instructed the girl to put the facial products in her purse and didn’t plan to purchase them, according to investigators.

Employees called police and held Jasso and the teenager until officers arrived.

Jasso has been charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor — a fourth-degree felony, according to police.

She was booked at the Dona Ana County Detention Center, but has been released, police said. The 13-year-old girl got a juvenile citation for shoplifting.