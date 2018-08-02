Watch what happens when a warehouse full of fireworks and oil catches fire

What happens when a fire erupts in a warehouse containing fireworks and oil — right next to a gas station?
A very big boom, that’s what.
Multiple fire agencies responded Wednesday to the giant fireballs pouring from an explosion at a Gas Max warehouse just north of Gallup, New Mexico, according to the Gallup Sun.
Thankfully, no injuries have been reported.
Richard Werner caught the stunning explosion on video as he passed by along Highway 491. The McKinley County Sheriff’s Office told KRQE that the warehouse behind the gas station seen in the video also contained stockpiles of hay, making for an especially combustible trifecta.
“You can feel the heat in the car!” Werner says, laughing, as a fireball erupts in the sky.
The highway was shut down for hours., according to KOB.
