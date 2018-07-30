Watch a van driver swerve into puddles and soak unsuspecting pedestrians. He’s fired

It’s a rainy day, and you’re standing on the side of a road when a car zips over a nearby puddle and soaks you in a sudden wave.
It’s something we all dread. But what if the person driving that vehicle actually doused you in puddle water on purpose?
Dash cam footage published to YouTube appears to show a van driver doing that.
The video shows a van with a logo Black & McDonald Limited, a company out of Toronto, Canada, veering into puddles of water in Ottawa at the same moment a person walks past on the sidewalk, according to CBC.
A time stamp on the video says it happened July 27.
The video starts with the white van stopped in traffic. But then the car in front, which was recording the van, begins to move and captures the van driver making a sudden turn toward a puddle as two people with umbrellas prepare to cross an intersection.
The splash appears to soak both people, the video shows, and the van driver quickly steers the vehicle back to the middle of the road.
But not for long.
The van driver positions his vehicle to drive into puddles a second time, causing a violent whip of water to soak a second person, who unsuccessfully tries to use their umbrella to shield themselves.
Still, the operator of the van isn’t done just yet. The van gets eerily close to the sidewalk, the video shows, and sends another splash of water towards another person. Luckily for them, the shallow puddle appears to only send a meager wave that soaked their legs.
Black & McDonald Limited published a status about the incident on Facebook, writing that the driver “is no long employed” with them.
The driver has not been named, according to CTV News, and police won’t file any charges.
“We apologize to everyone impacted by the recent incident in Ottawa of unacceptable driving by one of our van drivers,” the company wrote. “We want to reassure the public that safety is our #1 priority.”
Mark Gatien, a sergeant with the Ottawa Police Service, wrote on Twitter that he appreciated the company’s response.
“I would like to thank Black & MacDonald Ottawa Div. for their quick and decisive action in this matter,” he wrote. “ ... I would also like to thank a patrol Officer who assisted in this outcome.”
Tareq Ali, a spokesman for the company, declined to tell The Ottawa Sun if any compensation will be given to those who got wet.
Comments