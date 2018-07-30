Right after seeing newborn baby in the hospital, dad died in a head-on crash, cops say

Kevin Quinn was “so excited” and “couldn’t wait to be a dad,” his friend Rob Dinan said, but a head-on car crash killed the 32-year-old less than three days after his child’s birth.
“I still can’t wrap my head around this,” Dinan told The Boston Herald. “This is a man who served two deployments in Afghanistan, comes home and marries his dream girl and has a daughter and then this happens.”
Quinn had just left the Cape Cod Hospital in Massachusetts early Saturday morning after visiting his newborn baby daughter and wife, according to a GoFundMe page created to cover his memorial expenses and support his family. His daughter had been born on Wednesday.
The combat veteran was driving his SUV down a road in Masphee when another vehicle slammed into him head-on, police told The Boston Globe. A police officer with the Mashpee Police Department was chasing after the speeding car when it crashed into Quinn.
The driver of that car, 22-year-old Mickey Rivera, died after the crash split his car into two pieces, police say. A 24-year-old passenger was rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition and remains there, according to The Boston Globe.
Quinn was declared dead at South Shore Hospital after he was taken out of his vehicle with the Jaws of Life, police told The Boston Globe. He leaves behind his wife, Kara, whom he married last year, and their first child Logan Audrey Quinn.
Scott Carline, Mashpee chief of police, released a written statement about the crash, according to NECN.
“We are in the early stages of what is going to be a comprehensive and thorough investigation into the Mashpee Police Department’s involvement of the facts and circumstances leading up to this terrible tragedy,” Carline said.
Despite his eagerness to become a parent, Quinn also harbored some self-doubts.
“Kevin was very much excited but nervous about being a father,” the GoFundMe page for Quinn reads. “We all told him that he was going to do just fine as a dad and that we felt really bad for any guy that wanted to date his daughter when she was old enough.”
Alex Yukna, another close friend of Quinn’s who knew him for 20 years, told the Cape Cod Times that the new father “was one of the best.”
“Someone made a huge mistake in taking this man’s life,” Yukna said. “He was selfless, absolutely selfless. He always had a light around him.”
Quinn won’t be able to instill some of those values in his daughter, said James Lally, who knew the man for nearly a decade.
“He would have been a great father,” Lally told The Boston Globe, “but now he isn’t going to get the chance. It’s unbelievable.”
