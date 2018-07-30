Baby deer stood near a raging fire. It gave a sweet thank-you to the cop who saved it

The images of the deadly Carr Fire laying waste to parts of northern California have been devastating, but one photo has managed to make people smile.
The San Francisco California Highway Patrol posted a photo Saturday of what happened after one of its patrolmen helped rescue a fawn from near the raging fire line.
CHPs from across California have sent officers to the area, north of San Francisco, to help with evacuations.
The patrol wrote on its Facebook page that fire officials found the fawn by himself. “He was way too close to the fire to allow him to stay until his mom returned,” So the highway patrol contacted a local deer rescue.
The fawn was apparently so grateful to be alive that he “kissed” the patrolman - or more accurately licked the officer on the cheek. The officer has only been identified by his last name.
“Earlier today, CHP San Francisco Sergeant Fawson responded to a call to evacuate a special four legged resident,” the CHP in Redding posted on its Facebook page.
“This one month old fawn, was located by Cal Fire without a mother. Sgt Fawson evacuated the deer to safety. The deer was released to, and will be cared for by a wildlife rescue. The fawn even thanked Sgt Fawson with a kiss ...”
The image has scooped up hundreds of comments on Twitter and Facebook.
“mmmm, thank you salty human,” tweeted one person.
As of the weekend, the fire had spread to more than 80,000 acres and burned down hundreds of structures, according to ABC 7 in Los Angeles. At least five people have died and more than 40,000 people displaced.
Two firefighters have been killed battling the fire, which began last week. Two children and their great-grandmother were confirmed dead on Saturday, according to CBS News.
