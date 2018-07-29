Man jumps into ambulance at Walmart, locks doors and leads Kansas police on chase, report says

When officers responded to a disturbance in a Walmart parking lot, they found a man who was “behaving erratically,” according to a release from the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.
The Chanute police officers encountered the man, now identified as 38-year-old Trevor Jones, at about 1:20 p.m. Saturday, the release states. They then requested Emergency Medical Services to evaluate Jones.
While EMS was talking with Jones at about 2 p.m. in the Chanute Walmart parking lot, he “jumped inside the ambulance, locked the doors, and stole it,” the release states. An officer then “fired several times” at Jones who was leaving Walmart while in the ambulance.
Police chased Jones for about 15 minutes before they were able to stop the ambulance, according to the KBI report. Officers then detained him and EMS treated his injuries, which included a “non-life threatening gunshot wound.”
Jones was taken to a local hospital before he was transferred to a Wichita hospital. He was still hospitalized as of 1 p.m. Sunday, the KBI confirmed to The Wichita Eagle.
No officers were hurt, the release states.
The KBI is now investigating after the Chanute Police Department requested its assistance at about 2:30 p.m. Saturday. The KBI said it will not be releasing any more information at this time.
