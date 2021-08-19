Judge denies woman restraining order against Dodgers’ Bauer

FILE - In this June 6, 2021, file photo, Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Trevor Bauer delivers in the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves in Atlanta. An attorney for Bauer told a judge that the Dodgers pitcher had every reason to believe that a woman wanted the rough treatment he gave her in two sexual encounters that led to her seeking a five-year restraining order against him. Lawyer Shawn Holley made the argument at a hearing Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File) AP

A Los Angeles judge sided with Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer on Thursday and denied a restraining order to a woman who said he choked her into unconsciousness and punched her repeatedly during two sexual encounters.

In denying the order after a four-day hearing, Judge Dianna Gould-Saltman said that according to the 27-year-old San Diego woman's testimony, Bauer followed her boundaries when she set them, and he couldn't know the boundaries she didn't express to him.

It was a major victory for Bauer in his public fight to clear his name, but police and Major League Baseball are still looking into the incident.

MLB put Bauer on paid administrative leave on July 2, and it has been extended through Friday.

And police in Pasadena, California, are still investigating.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The woman's attorney declined to comment outside court.