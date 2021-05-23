Randall Great Northern beans, regular and organic Randall Foods website

Randall Foods issued an across-the-board recall of all Randall Beans products produced over two years after a possible processing problem might’ve created bacteria-bringing beans.

In addition to being pulled from retail stores in 22 states, including Florida, New York, Texas and North Carolina, all beans were pulled from the Randall website. Despite this and the company-written, FDA-posted recall notice, Randall didn’t feel the need to include the recall among this week’s posts on its Facebook page as of Sunday.

A problem with the temperature-indicating device created, “the possibility that the product was not effectively processed,” the recall alert said. “Processing at temperatures below a required temperature could create a condition that could lead to premature spoilage or food borne illness; however, there have been no illnesses reported.”

Randall made black beans; black-eyed peas; pinto; navy, garbanzo; mixed beans; Great Northern, regular and organic. All have a best by date of Jan. 1, 2025. They come in 15.4-ounce, 24-ounce or 48-ounce jars.

From March 1, 2019 through May 15, 2021, they went to stores in the aforementioned states as well as Alabama, Arkansas, Iowa, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Tennessee, Virginia, Wisconsin, and West Virginia.

Return the beans to the store for a full refund. Anyone with questions can call Randall, 513-793-6525, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Eastern time.