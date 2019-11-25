Nation & World

Arab League condemns US reversal on Israeli settlements

The Associated Press

CAIRO

Arab League foreign ministers have denounced the Trump administration’s announcement that it no longer considers Israeli settlements to be a violation of international law.

In an emergency meeting convened Monday, a week after the U.S. announcement, Secretary General Ahmed Aboul Gheit called the decision “unfairly biased and unacceptable.” He says the U.S. has forfeited its role as a neutral arbiter between Israel and the Palestinians.

The U.S. policy change, which sparked international condemnation, was the latest in a series of moves by the White House in which it sided with Israel’s right-wing government against the Palestinians on key issues in the decades-old conflict.

While publicly declaring support for the Palestinians, some Arab states like Saudi Arabia have quietly forged closer ties with Israel based on a shared rivalry with Iran.

