Tropical Storm Sebastien strengthens, no land threat

Tropical Storm Sebastien has strengthened in the Atlantic but is expected to stay over open waters.

The storm’s maximum sustained winds Wednesday are 50 mph (80 kph). The U.S. National Hurricane Center says some slight strengthening is possible over the next 48 hours but Sebastien is expected to be absorbed by a cold front in a few days.

The storm is centered about 235 miles (378 kilometers) northeast of the Leeward Islands and is moving northwest near 8 mph (12.87 kph).