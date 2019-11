Chileans blinded by police firing pellet guns in protests

FILE - In this Oct. 25, 2019 file photo, an anti-government protester injured during clashes with police is placed into the backseat of a car in Valparaiso, Chile. In less than a month, more than 230 Chileans have lost sight in one eye, mostly due to the impact of pellets fired by the police during clashes with protesters demanding greater equality and improved social services. AP Photo

Chileans are accustomed to seeing violent clashes between police and demonstrators but a new trend is leaving them shaken: the blinding of protesters by shotgun pellets fired by state’s security agents.

Chile’s main medical body says at least 230 people have lost sight after being shot in an eye in the last month while participating in the demonstrations over inequality and better social services that have overwhelmed the South American nation.

Of those, at least 50 people will need prosthetic eyes. “This means that the patient doesn’t only lose their vision, but they lose their actual eye,” said Dr. Patricio Meza, vice president of the Medical College of Chile.

The victims are on average 30 years old.