Pakistan chief of spy agency visits Afghan official in Kabul

An Afghan official says a Pakistani delegation is in Kabul to meet Afghan authorities amid increased tensions.

Monday's meeting is the first since the Pakistani Embassy closed its consular section in Kabul earlier this month, citing unspecified security concerns.

Afghanistan and Pakistan have an uneasy relationship. Kabul blames Islamabad for supporting the Taliban in the country's protracted war, a charge Pakistan denies.

The two countries also trade accusations that each side is firing across their shared border. Cross-border clashes killed three Afghan women last month.

Kaber Haqmal, spokesman for the Afghan national security adviser, said the two sides discussed efforts to normalize relations.

He says Afghan national security adviser Hamdullah Mohib has met with Gen. Faiz Hameed, the head of Pakistan's intelligence agency, and Suhail Mahmood, Pakistan's foreign secretary.