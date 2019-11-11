Denmark to temporarily restore border control with Sweden

In this photo taken late Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, police officers work near the scene of a shooting, in Malmo, Sweden. A 15-year-old boy was killed and another teenager was in critical condition after a shooting in a busy square in the southern city of Malmo, Swedish police said Sunday. Similar incidents and explosions in Malmo recently have alarmed politicians and residents. Johan Nilsson

Denmark will temporarily reinstate controls at its borders with Sweden after a series of violent crimes in greater Copenhagen that Danish authorities say were carried out by perpetrators from Sweden.

The six-month checks, starting Tuesday, will take place at the Oresund Bridge between Copenhagen and the Swedish city of Malmo and also at ferry ports.

Since February, there have a been 13 blasts in Copenhagen. Authorities believe an Aug. 6 explosion at the Danish Tax Agency "was committed by criminals that had crossed the border from Sweden." Two Swedish nationals are in custody.

Justice Minister Nick Haekkerup has said a June 25 double murder — where two Swedish nationals were gunned down in suburban Copenhagen — "was a showdown between feuding gangs from Sweden."

On Saturday, A 15-year-old boy was shot dead and another teenager was critically wounded in Malmo.