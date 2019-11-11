Spain faces more uncertainty after inconclusive election

FILE - In this Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, file photo, Spain's caretaker Prime Minister and socialist candidate Pedro Sanchez makes a speech during the last day of campaign rallies in Alcala de Henares, Spain. Sanchez's Socialists won Spain's national election on Sunday but large gains by the upstart far-right Vox party appear certain to widen the political deadlock in the European Union’s fifth-largest economy. AP Photo

Spain's looks to set to face months more political uncertainty after the country's fourth elections in as many years further complicated an already messy political situation, giving no party a clear mandate to govern while the far right became a major parliamentary player for the first time in decades.

Incumbent Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez's Socialists won the most seats — 120 — but fell far short of a majority and will need to make deals on several fronts if they are to govern.

Sánchez called Sunday's election after he failed to gain enough support to form a government following the previous election in April.

In his victory speech, he promised again to "obtain a progressive government." His plans to do that may emerge when he meets his party*s executive Monday.