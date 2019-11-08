Descendants meet in Mexico on 500th anniversary of conquest

Descendants of Spanish conquistador Hernán Cortés and Aztec emperor Moctezuma are meeting in Mexico City to mark the 500th anniversary of their forebearers' first encounter.

The hope was that the meeting Friday at a colonial church where Cortés is buried, would go better than the one 500 years ago.

Cortés and his 400 men were met by Moctezuma at the entrance to Tenochtitlan, the Aztec name for the capital.

Moctezuma greeted them courteously and showered them with gifts, hoping to convince them to go away.

He didn't realize his gifts just whetted their avarice; the Spaniards bullied their way into Moctezuma's palace, first as guests, and then as captors.

The Aztecs tired of their emperor's weakness and chased Cortés out of Tenochtitlan.

Cortés regrouped and conquered the city by 1521.