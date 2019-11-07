Colorado ex-Gov. Hickenlooper’s travel ethics probe released

The Colorado Ethics Commission is releasing an investigation into John Hickenlooper's use of private planes while governor.

A Republican critic filed a complaint alleging Hickenlooper had improperly traveled on private flights during his administration. Hickenlooper is a Democrat who is challenging Republican Sen. Cory Gardner.

The commission's investigation comes to no conclusions about the ethics of the former governor's plane travel. It shows that he paid for some of the flights he took such as on entrepreneur Elon Musk's private plane to officiate at Musk's brother's wedding in Texas. Hickenlooper did not pay for a flight to Connecticut on a plane owned by the company of a billionaire supporters.

The commission will later decide whether Hickenlooper violated the state's ban on elected officials accepting gifts.