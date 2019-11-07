Greta Thunberg plans to join North Carolina climate strike

Climate change activist Greta Thunberg speaks after a climate change march in Los Angeles on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019. Thunberg says young people are rallying to fight climate change because their age leaves them with the most to lose from damage to the planet. AP Photo

Sixteen-year-old environmental activist Greta Thunberg says she plans to attend a youth-lead climate rally in North Carolina this week.

Thunberg tweeted Wednesday that she will join the strike Friday at the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Government Center. Thunberg gained international attention for a speech at the United Nations Climate Action Summit in September.

News outlets report the protest Friday is being organized by the student-led N.C. Climate Strike movement. Hundreds of people attended a rally the group hosted in September, the same day millions of people around the world skipped school and work to urge government action on climate change.