Trump attorneys file notice of porn actress settlement

Attorneys for President Donald Trump have notified the court overseeing a settlement between Ohio's capital city and porn actress Stormy Daniels of money owed to him by Daniels.

A federal judge last year said Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, must pay Trump nearly $293,000 for his attorneys' fees and another $1,000 in sanctions after her defamation suit against him was dismissed.

Earlier this year, the city of Columbus reached a $450,000 settlement with Daniels over the porn actress' arrest at a strip club in 2018.

Her federal lawsuit alleged officers conspired to retaliate against her over her claims she had sex with Trump before he became president.

Trump's lawyers said in a Wednesday filing that Clifford owes him $293,052.

Messages were left for Trump's and Daniels' attorneys.