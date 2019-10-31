Reward up to $30K for stepdaughter of missing UFC fighter

This undated photograph released by police in Auburn, Ala., shows Aniah Haley Blanchard, 19, who is missing. The state of Alabama offered a $5,000 reward for information in her disappearance on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019. Authorities say they don't believe the college student went missing on her own. (Auburn Police Division via AP)

A reward is up to $30,000 for information about the missing stepdaughter of an Ultimate Fighting Championship heavyweight.

The president of the mixed martial arts fighting league, Dana White, tweeted a video saying he's offering $25,000 in the case of 19-year-old Aniah Haley Blanchard.

The money is in addition to a $5,000 reward offered by the state of Alabama, where the college student was reported missing a week ago from the town of Auburn.

Blanchard is the stepdaughter of UFC fighter Walt Harris. Authorities have launched a criminal investigation into her whereabouts, and the reward is for information leading to a conviction.

The Southern Union State Community College student was last seen Oct. 24. Police later found her damaged car in Montgomery, about 55 miles (90 kilometers) away.