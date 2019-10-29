10 Things to Know for Today

A helicopter drops water as a wildfire called the Getty Fire burns on Kenter Canyon in Los Angeles, Monday, Oct. 28, 2019. AP Photo

1. 'I WAS CONCERNED BY THE CALL'

Alexander Vindman, an Army officer at the National Security Council, says he raised concerns twice over the Trump administration's effort to have Ukraine investigate Democrats.

2. WHERE PENTAGON IS SHIFTING ITS FOCUS

The Defense Department is increasing U.S. efforts to protect Syria's oil fields from the Islamic State group as well as from Syria itself and the country's Russian allies.

3. WHAT MILLIONS OF CALIFORNIANS ARE BRACING FOR

To spend days in the dark as the nation's largest utility says it is switching off power again to prevent powerful winds from damaging its equipment and sparking more wildfires.

4. IRAQ SHIITE HOLY CITY HIT WITH VIOLENCE

Iraqi security forces wearing masks and black plainclothes open fire at protesters in Karbala, killing 18 people and wounding hundreds, security officials say.

5. WHO HONG KONG BANNED FROM ELECTIONS

High-profile pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong, and the city's leader rules out political solutions before the end of the violent protests gripping the semi-autonomous Chinese territory.

6. HOW THEY'RE SAVING ENDANGERED GORILLAS

That entails monitoring every single African gorilla in the rainforest, periodically intervening with veterinary care and funding forest protection by sending money into communities.

7. CONGRESSWOMAN'S EXIT INVITES SCRUTINY

The resignation of Rep. Katie Hill over a consensual relationship with a female campaign aide sparks questions about whether women are held to higher standards in public life.

8. FOR SOME COLLEGE GRADS, FINANCIAL RELIEF

A small but growing number of employers are offering help for employees to pay off student debt.

9. KIDS' APPETITE FOR ONLINE VIDEO ON THE RISE

The number of young Americans watching online videos every day has more than doubled in the past four years, a survey finds.

10. STEELERS OVERCOME SLOW START TO KEEP DOLPHINS WINLESS

Mason Rudolph, booed earlier in the game, rebounded to throw for 251 yards and two touchdowns as Pittsburgh recovered from a 14-0 deficit to beat Miami 27-14.