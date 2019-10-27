Hundreds mourn slain girl at funeral in Alabama’s major city

FILE - This undated file photo released by the FBI shows 3-year-old Kamille McKinney, who police say has been missing since she was abducted while attending a birthday party on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Birmingham, Ala. Investigators searching through garbage found the body of McKinney, who was missing more than a week, and authorities are charging two people with murder, police said Tuesday, Oct. 22. (FBI via AP, File)

Hundreds of people packed an Alabama church to overflowing Sunday for the funeral of a girl who police say was killed after being kidnapped from a birthday party.

The funeral of 3-year-old Kamille McKinney was held at the New Beginning Christian Ministry in Birmingham. That 700-seat church is less than 10 miles (16 kilometers) from a public housing project where the girl, also known as "Cupcake," was abducted Oct. 12. A fellowship hall was used to seat a large overflow crowd amid a program marked by tears, somber prayer and joyous gospel music.

McKinney's body was found amid garbage 10 days after the abduction. Authorities have charged a man and a woman with kidnapping and capital murder in her death.

The child's disappearance and the subsequent discovery of her body prompted an outpouring of sympathy throughout the city and beyond.

"This 3-year-old has Herculean powers," Birmingham Police Chief Patrick Smith said last week. "She's unified a city. She's brought the city together."

A citywide vigil was held outside Birmingham City Hall recently after the discovery of her body.

News outlets reported there was a float in the child's honor at Birmingham's annual Magic City Classic Parade during the weekend.