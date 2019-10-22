Officials investigate cause of plane crash in rural Alabama

Investigators are trying to determine what caused a small plane to crash in rural Alabama, killing the pilot.

WBRC-TV reports the Calhoun County coroner's office has identified the pilot as 70-year-old Harvell Jackson Walker, of Fayetteville, Georgia.

Officials found the crashed plane and Walker's body after two searches.

County Sheriff Matthew Wade says his office received a call from an Air Force base in Florida on Sunday night, when their search and rescue team reported losing a plane on radar.

Air Force coordinates and a family member who could track Walker's phone pinpointed the area where officials found the crashed plane on private property.

Investigators with the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board looked through the wreckage Monday, trying to find a cause of the crash.