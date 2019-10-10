Phillies fire manager Gabe Kapler in hyped season gone wrong

FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2019, file photo, Philadelphia Phillies manager Gabe Kapler walks to the dugout before a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, in Philadelphia. The Phillies fired Kapler Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019. AP Photo

The Phillies have fired Gabe Kapler, nearly two weeks after disappointing finish to a season of big expectations.

Kapler was dismissed Thursday after going 161-163 in two seasons. Philadelphia failed to live up to the hype following an offseason spending spree highlighted by Bryce Harper's arrival. The team went 81-81, its first nonlosing season since 2012.

The Phillies were only two games behind in the NL wild-card standings after beating Atlanta on Sept. 18 but lost eight of the next nine, including a five-game sweep at Washington. They finished eight games behind Milwaukee for the second wild card and 16 behind the first-place Braves in the NL East.

Last year, the Phillies had a one-game lead in the division on Aug. 11 before going 15-31 the rest of the way.