Jury convicts New York bomb-planter in shootout with police

FILE - In this Dec. 20, 2016 file photo, Ahmad Khan Rahimi, the man accused of setting off bombs in New Jersey and New York's Chelsea neighborhood, sits in court in Elizabeth, N.J.

A New Jersey man already serving a life term for planting bombs in New York City has been convicted of attempted murder and assault stemming from a shootout with police three years ago.

Ahmad Khan Rahimi sat quietly during the reading of the verdicts Tuesday

Rahimi engaged police in a gun battle after they found him in Linden, New Jersey. He fired at several officers and was wounded himself.

The jury deliberated over two days before convicting the Afghanistan-born naturalized U.S. citizen of all 30 counts.

Rahimi's attorney argued his client acted in self-defense.

A New York jury convicted Rahimi last year of setting off a bomb, injuring 30 people. A second bomb failed to go off.

Rahimi also is charged in New Jersey with placing bombs in two locations.