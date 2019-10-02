Australian PM baulks at giving US diplomat’s communication

FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2019, file photo, U.S. President Donald Trump, right, and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison shake hands after speaking during a joint visit to mark the opening of an Australian-owned Pratt Industries plant in Wapakoneta, Ohio. Morrison on Wednesday said his country is unlikely to provide the United States with internal government communications with an Australian diplomat who is partially responsible for triggering the FBI investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. AP Photo

Australia's prime minister said his country is unlikely to provide the United States with internal government communications with an Australian diplomat who is partially responsible for triggering the FBI investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 American presidential election.

President Donald Trump recently asked Prime Minister Scott Morrison and other foreign leaders to help U.S. Attorney General William Barr with an investigation into the origins of the Russia probe that was triggered in part by a tip from an Australian diplomat, Alexander Downer.

Morrison said Wednesday that Australia is unlikely to provide Downer's diplomatic communications about the matter to the U.S. investigators.

Morrison told Sky News TV: "It would be a very unusual thing to do and Australia would never do anything that would prejudice our national interest."