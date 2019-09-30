UK’s Johnson denies wrongdoing as allegations mount

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has his hair combed as he prepares to appear on a TV political show at Media City in Salford, England before opening the Conservative party annual conference Sunday Sept. 29, 2019. Johnson headed Sunday to the Conservative Party conference in Manchester, where the party is widely expected to endorse government plans to spend more on the country's National Health Service. Stefan Rousseau

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is facing political opposition and personal allegations as he tries to fulfil his pledge to lead Britain out of the European Union in just over a month.

The prime minister's office is denying a journalist's claim that Johnson grabbed her thigh at a private lunch two decades ago. Sunday Times columnist Charlotte Edwardes says the incident took place when she worked at conservative newsmagazine The Spectator while Johnson was its editor.

Johnson also is under scrutiny for claims that an American tech entrepreneur, Jennifer Arcuri, received money and perks from London coffers while Johnson was mayor of the British capital. He denies wrongdoing.

Johnson is rallying his Conservative Party on Monday at the party's annual conference in Manchester under the slogan "Get Brexit Done."