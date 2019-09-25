US attack helicopter damaged in accident in Germany

The U.S. military says it is investigating an accident involving an Apache attack helicopter in southern Germany that resulted in damage to the aircraft but no injuries.

The Apache AH-64D from the 12th Combat Aviation Brigade hit power lines during a routine training flight outside the village of Linden, north of Frankfurt, on Tuesday evening.

Brigade commander Col. John Broam told The Associated Press in an emailed statement that the helicopter "had to land quickly and unexpectedly" and that neither of the two people on board were hurt.

U.S. Army and German authorities are investigating the accident but the military said it was too early to assess the damage.

A photo in German media appeared to show the front windows of the helicopter smashed, and part of the front cowling torn away.