Algerian state TV: 8 newborns die in maternity hospital fire

Algerian state media says eight newborns have died in a fire in the maternity wing of a hospital near the country's border with Tunisia.

ENTV television and national radio reported that the fire broke out at 4 a.m. (0300 GMT) Tuesday in the hospital in the town of El Oued, 600 kilometers (360 miles) southwest of the capital. The report did not say whether any adults were hurt.

The report said the prime minister ordered an investigation and the health minister is heading to the hospital later Tuesday.

No other information was immediately available.