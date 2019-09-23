Nation & World

UN chief urges action to make Earth carbon neutral by 2050

By SETH BORENSTEIN AP Science Writer

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres addresses the Climate Summit in the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters, Monday, Sept. 23, 2019.
UNITED NATIONS

The United Nations is kicking off an all-day session to prevent a warming world from reaching even more dangerous levels.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres opened the Climate Action Summit on Monday by saying: "Earth is issuing a chilling cry: Stop."

Guterres told world leaders that it's not a time to negotiate but to act to make the world carbon neutral by 2050. He wants to limit global temperature increases to a few more tenths of a degree, and he said the world can do it.

More than 60 world leaders are set to speak, kicking off with leaders from New Zealand, the hard-hit Marshall Islands, India and Germany.

The United States is not on the agenda, but a spokeswoman said President Donald Trump may pop in.

