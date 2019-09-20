AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from Latin America, Caribbean

Pedestrians are reflected in the window of a store that sells glasses, watches and thermometers, and which features a large image of a person wearing glasses in its display in Santiago, Chile, Monday, Sept. 16, 2019. AP Photo

This photo gallery highlights some of the top news images made by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean that were published in the past week.

Haiti came to a standstill with no public transportation and banks, government offices and schools shut down amid street protests over a three-week fuel crisis.

Lawmakers in Ecuador enraged abortion rights activists by rejecting the decriminalization of abortion in cases of rape and incest.

Mexicans somberly marked the anniversary of Sept. 19 earthquakes in 1985 and 2017, just a few days after celebrating the 1810 call to arms by priest Miguel Hidalgo that touched off the successful war for independence from Spain.

Some Hondurans demanded the resignation of President Juan Orlando Hernandez, who has suffered a credibility crisis since the nation's Supreme Court cleared the way for his re-election despite a constitutional ban.

In Brazil, a fire erupted in a Rio de Janeiro hospital, forcing staff to hastily evacuate patients to the street, but 11 people died. Fires continued to burn in Brazil's savannah and the Amazon region.

People in Argentina successfully got six killer whales back into the sea after they were stranded on a beach, but a seventh died.

Also in Argentina, children ate at a soup kitchen the day before lawmakers passed a food emergency bill aimed at boosting soup kitchens around the country amid food price hikes.

Fans of Brazil's Corinthians soccer club filled the air with streamers at a Copa Sudamericana match with Ecuador's Independiente del Valle.