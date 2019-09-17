Palestinian sues Israeli military commanders for war crimes

Blue and White party leader Benny Gantz and his wife Revital vote in Rosh Haayin, Israel, Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019. Israelis began voting Tuesday in an unprecedented repeat election that will decide whether longtime Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stays in power despite a looming indictment on corruption charges. AP Photo

A jurisdiction hearing has started in a civil case brought by a Dutch-Palestinian man against two former Israeli military commanders, one of whom is a leading candidate in Israel's elections, over their role in an airstrike on the family's home in Gaza that killed six relatives.

Ismail Zeyada brought the case in The Hague District Court on Tuesday because he argues he cannot successfully hold Israeli military leaders accountable in Israeli courts.

He is suing former Israeli air force commanders Amir Eshel and Benny Gantz — leader of the centrist Blue and White party that is running even with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud in Israeli elections being held Tuesday. Neither man was present in court.

Lawyers for the Israelis argue that the court does not have jurisdiction.