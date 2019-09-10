The Latest: Texas executes inmate for 2010 killing of woman

This undated photo provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice shows Texas death row inmate Mark Soliz. Soliz is scheduled to receive a lethal injection Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, for the 2010 slaying of Nancy Weatherly during a robbery at her home near Godley, Texas. (Texas Department of Criminal Justice via AP)

The Latest on the execution of a Texas inmate for the shooting death of a woman during a spate of crimes (all times local):

6:40 p.m.

A Texas death row inmate has been executed for fatally shooting a 61-year-old grandmother at her North Texas home nearly a decade ago during an eight-day spate of crimes.

Mark Anthony Soliz received a lethal injection Tuesday evening at the state penitentiary in Huntsville.

The 37-year-old Soliz was condemned for the 2010 slaying of Nancy Weatherly during a robbery at her home near Godley.

Appeals courts had turned down requests by Soliz's attorneys to stop the execution. The lawyers had argued Soliz is intellectually disabled due to fetal alcohol spectrum disorder.

Prosecutors portrayed Soliz as a dangerous individual who killed Weatherly for a "pittance of property."

Soliz was the 15th inmate put to death this year in the U.S. and the sixth in Texas.

___

12 a.m.

A Texas death row inmate is facing execution for fatally shooting a 61-year-old grandmother at her North Texas home nearly a decade ago during an eight-day spate of crimes.

Mark Anthony Soliz is scheduled to receive a lethal injection Tuesday evening for the 2010 slaying of Nancy Weatherly during a robbery at her home near Godley.

Prosecutors portrayed the 37-year-old Soliz as a dangerous individual who killed Weatherly for a "pittance of property."

Appeals courts have turned down requests by Soliz's attorneys to stop the execution. The lawyers had argued Soliz is intellectually disabled due to fetal alcohol spectrum disorder.

Soliz's attorneys say no other appeals are planned.

If the execution happens, it would be the 15th in the U.S. and the sixth in Texas this year.