Nadal beats Berrettini to reach US Open final; Medvedev next

Rafael Nadal, of Spain, hits a return to Diego Schwartzman, of Argentina, during the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open tennis tournament Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, in New York. AP Photo

Rafael Nadal has moved closer to his fourth U.S. Open championship and 19th Grand Slam title overall by pulling away for a 7-6 (6), 6-4, 6-1 semifinal victory over 24th-seeded Matteo Berrettini of Italy.

Nadal trailed 6-4 in the opening-set tiebreaker before taking the next four points and was on his way Friday night.

The second-seeded Nadal never faced a break point in the match.

He will face No. 5 Daniil Medvedev on Sunday for the title.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Telegraph content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

It will be Nadal's 27 Grand Slam final.

If he wins, he will pull within one of Roger Federer's men's record of 20 Grand Slam singles trophies.

Medvedev reached his first major final by beating Grigor Dimitrov 7-6 (5), 6-4, 6-3 earlier Friday.